The All Progressive Congress has constituted a reconciliation committee to resolve the internal crisis in Adamawa state chapter of the party.

This is the first time after Abdullahi Ganduje took over as the national chairman of the APC that a committee will be set up to reconcile aggrieved party members in Adamawa State.

Addressing the party stakeholders in Yola, the Chairman of the reconciliatory Committee former Senator Mohammed Mana, says the committee is mandated to bring back all aggrieved members to a round table for dialogue.

Mr. Mana’s committee also engages with the Adamawa Unity Forum, a peace and unity group established to connect with APC members at the grassroots.

Advertisement

The forum’s new office in Yola will serve as a hub for connecting with party members across the 21 local government areas of the State.

The chairman of the Adamawa Unity Forum, Abubakar Girei, sheds more light on the task before his forum in bringing the desired peace to APC.

Some stakeholders share their thoughts over the peace building process embarked on by the APC leadership.

The APC Unity forum constituted by Nuhu Ribadu aims to provide opportunities for youth to grow their political careers and make a strong comeback for APC in Adamawa State.

Advertisement