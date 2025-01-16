The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Danladi Isa, has urged newly promoted officers to uphold the integrity of the Police Force.

CP Isa stated this at the Police officers mess in Umuahia during a decoration ceremony for 63 officers.

The Commissioner of Police emphasised the need for professionalism, respect for the public, and commitment to duty.

He reminded them that promotion brings greater responsibility and called on them to rise to the challenges ahead.

On their part, the officers promised to brace up for the new task ahead.

It is the expectation of residents that the newly decorated officers would see their elevation as a call to more patriotic and selfless service to the nation.