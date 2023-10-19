After years of engaging in criminal activities like phone snatching and burglary, a group of young men have undergone transformation.

They have chosen to contribute to the battle against thuggery by joining the ranks of the police constabulary in Kano State.

Another group of 172 individuals have successfully undergone rehabilitation and have been equipped with valuable life skills for their reintegration into society.

They converged on the Sani Abacha Stadium for the commission ceremony.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Usaini Gumel, has been instrumental in driving this initiative forward, ensuring a comprehensive approach to fighting crime.

Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero commended both the police and the state government for initiating this transformative programme.

The Emir recognised the positive impact that these efforts will have on Kano State as a whole, contributing to a safer and more productive future.

As these repentant thugs embark on a new phase in their lives, they will be given the opportunity to acquire various trade skills such as carpentry, plumbing, and clearing services.

Governor Abba Yusuf is also optimistic that the vocational training will equip them with practical expertise to pursue productive and meaningful careers, ensuring their successful reintegration into society.

The endeavour to transform these individuals into agents of law and order symbolises a positive and optimistic shift towards a safer and more harmonious future for Kano State.

With their dedication and newly acquired skills, these individuals are hopeful, they will become essential contributors in the battle against thuggery, reinforcing the importance of community safety and generating a more prosperous society.