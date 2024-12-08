Northeast Women in politics Frontiers are commending Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state for setting the stage for women to attain the governorship cadre in the region.

The Women group says they would commence mobilisation for various elective position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Seated in this hall are representatives of various women groups from the northeast region of the country.

They are here to encourage one another on the need for more women participation in men’s domination field.

Various speakers here highlight some of the challenges militating against women in politics and the way out.

The forum appreciates governor Ahmadu Fintiri for given more women the platform to attain their political ambition.

The resolution here is that more women should be given the opportunity to be elected into the state and national assembly in 2027 general election.