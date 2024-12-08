The Traditional Council of Agatu local government in Benue State led by the Council Chairman, Melvin Ejeh, has appealed for improved security measures to protect their communities from recurring, unprovoked attacks by herdsmen.

Mr Ejeh making the appeal at Agatu local government says the attacks have plagued the area for an extended period, displacing residents and disrupting farming activities.

While the Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to improving security nationwide, with a focus on community policing and the deployment of advanced technology to enhance surveillance and intelligence gathering, victims want more.

The Agatu people in Benue State feels more need to be done to assist returning IDPs, including humanitarian aid, to facilitate the safe return to their ancestral homes.

Playing his part, the Agatu council Chairman, assured the people of Agatu that the traditional council is committed to ensuring the return of peace and stability to the area.

The council requests additional security personnel to forestall further invasions and restore peace.

They also call for the provision of relief materials is essential to support affected communities.

The council’s efforts are geared towards creating a secure environment that enables residents to resume their farming activities without fear of attack.