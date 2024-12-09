Thousands of persons across Benue state have been treated of various ailments in the free medical and surgical outreach put together by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Terlumum Utsev.

Out of the number, about two hundred and fifty surgeries ranging from eyes, hernia and hydrocele have been conducted with about five hundred free eye glasses distributed and drugs worth millions of Naira administered to patients.

The technical team lead of the outreach, Doctor Thaddeus Aende commends the sponsor of the outreach Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, for prioritizing the health and welfare of Benue people.

He says the programme has made significant impact on the health needs of the people especially those in the rural areas.

Representative of the Minister, John Ngoigyo, said the programme was targeted at bringing quality health care services closer to the people especially the vulnerable, urged the people to keep faith with the SGF and President Bola Tinubu whom he noted have good intentions for them.

Traditional leaders and beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Minister for committing his personal resources to the wellbeing of his people.

The outreach which commenced last Monday at Primary Health Care Centre Ameladu in Gboko, letter moved to Makurdi would be rounded off in Ugbema, Buruku local government area.

