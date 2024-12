Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate met with his Qatari counterpart, Minister of Public Health, Mr. Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, and agreed to a bilateral framework for an agreement to enhance Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem.

The Coordinating Minister held the critical meeting alongside other engagements with the the multi-billion dollar Qatar Fund For Development and Qatar Charities on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.