Manchester United wrapped up a comfortable victory over Liverpool in the Women’s Super League.

Two quick-fire goals from Elisabeth Terland and Leah Galton gave United a 2-0 lead before Dominique Janssen and Melvine Malard sealed the three points in the second half.

It was a routine win for Marc Skinner’s side, who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and will not have forgotten their two defeats by Liverpool last season.

But Liverpool were not able to effectively compete at Leigh Sports Village this time around – impacted heavily by injuries to key players and a lack of creativity.

They struggled to respond when they went 2-0 down and despite a short period of momentum after the break, United looked at ease as they saw out victory.

Substitute Malard’s goal was the pick of the bunch, volleying home at the back post before running to the corner to celebrate in front of supporters.

United boss Marc Skinner has faced criticism for his side’s performances this season but a 4-0 win over Liverpool was a good response.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s struggles continue. They have just two wins from nine in the WSL and they are awaiting scan results to find out the extent of a calf injury midfielder Marie Hobinger sustained during the international break.

United provide fans with positives

The build-up to Sunday’s game was dominated by the news that Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth would be leaving the club after just five months.

He has been an advocate for the women’s team and his absence was notably felt at Leigh Sports Village as Skinner’s side bounced back from their defeat by Chelsea.

The news of Ashworth’s departure came during a week when club minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe once again said the men’s team was his “main issue”, causing some frustration for supporters.

Skinner would have been aware of the expectation for his side to deliver as scrutiny continues to grow, and this result – while there was still room for improvement – was much needed.

It was a fairly even contest in the first half, though United looked more threatening and they capitalised when Terland curled her strike into the bottom corner.

Liverpool had barely regrouped when United made it 2-0, Janssen’s ball over the top finding Galton and she drilled it powerfully through goalkeeper Teagan Micah’s hands.

The away team offered very little and were frustrated by refereeing decisions going against them. They felt Olivia Smith should have had a free-kick in the build-up to a Terland chance minutes before the opening goal.

Their best chance fell to Fuka Nagano, who tested goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce with a strike from the edge of the box, but it was United who found the net once again when Janssen placed in a third goal midway through the second half.

Liverpool’s lack of squad depth was obvious and Matt Beard was unable to change things from the bench, with Malard’s stunning volley capping off a forgettable afternoon for the Merseyside club.