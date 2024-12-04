A Jigawa State High Court presided over by Judge Hon. Justice Ado Yusuf Birnin-Kudu has convicted and sentenced a husband, wife, brother & sister to the wife to death by hanging over a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

It was in 2019 the convicts were arrested, investigated and prosecuted before this honorable court in connection with the offence of criminal conspiracy after being conspired and beat with a stick one Salamatu Musa (30 yrs old) resulted to her death. Earlier, the convicts alleged that the deceased is a witchcraft in which as a result of her evil act, they have loss their son.

The convicts; Hassan Isah, (55yrs old), Adama Yahaya (42yrs old), Abdullahi Yahaya (35yrs old) & Maryam Daso Yahaya (28yrs old) both are living with the deceased at the same address of Kwan-Dole Village under Mallam-Madori local government area of Jigawa State.

Upon prosecution, the court heard Five (5) witnesses and a medical report apart from confessional statement, thereby the court found them guilty for the offence of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable under Section 97 & Section 221(b) of the Penal Code Laws.

In his judgement delivered, Hon. Justice Ado Birnin-kudu said that the court found them guilty for the offence committed with a full knowledge that the probable consequences is a death. Therefore, “the court is here by convicted and sentences them to Six (6) years imprisonment each for the offence of criminal conspiracy and death by hanging for the offence of culpable homicide.” They have Ninety (90) days right of appeal.