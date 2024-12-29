Abia residents want the Yuletide season to be celebrated with a focus on inclusion, love, and accessibility especially for the vulnerable and persons living with disabilities.

The residents who gathered at an event to distribute gift items and ensure that the indigent partakes in the joy of the season say it is for the good of all.

For this traditional ruler in the state, the focus is about creating an environment where everyone could feel valued.

The gift items, are all in an effort to cater for the needs of the persons living with disability in the society.

For the beneficiaries, this inclusive approach means more than just a celebration – it’s a chance to be part of a community where no one is left behind.

The season signifies love and there is need for all to extend hands of generosity to one another especially during this Yuletide.