The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) has threatened to down tools if the federal government refuses to implement the new service scheme for its members within the next 48 hours.

According to the officials of the association, the new service scheme from the office of the head of service of the federation allows for members of the association to rise to CONTEDISS level 15 holding key positions in the Polytechnic system.

Rising from its 74th general and national executive council meeting at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics accused a sister union of thwarting the implementation of the new service scheme.

The meeting was presided over by the national Vice President of SSANIP, Mr Ayodeji Bankole.

The association said it will ensure that all Polytechnics across Nigeria are closed down with immediate effect should their members not be captured in the new scheme of service.

They claimed their colleagues in the universities and colleges of education are enjoying the scheme making their registrars , deputy registrars and accountant to rise to CONTEDISS level 15 but not the same case with Polytechnic workers.

It also asked the federal government to implement written agreements reached with the union.

SSANIP equally appealed to the government to do more to quash the dichotomy between university and polytechnic certificates.