The 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia and the 2030 World Cup will be held across Morocco, Portugal and Spain with three one-off matches held in three South American countries, FIFA confirmed in an extraordinary general congress.

The decision was announced by FIFA president Gianni Infantino following a virtual congress. The 2030 and 2034 World Cups each had only a single bid and both were confirmed by acclamation by the applause of more than 200 FIFA member federations.

Saudi Arabia was the only bidder for the 2034 edition of tournament.

The 211 member federations were also presented with a sole voting option for the 2030 competition in which Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina — countries that had earlier promoted a rival co-hosting bid — will each host one match to start the tournament.

This will allow FIFA to stage the opening game in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, where the Centenario Stadium hosted the inaugural 1930 World Cup final a century earlier.

In 2023, FIFA said that the 2034 World Cup would be held in the Asia or Oceania region, with the Asian Football Confederation throwing its support behind the Saudi bid.

Australia and Indonesia had also been in talks over a joint bid but dropped out.

FIFA announced that both bids would be uncontested in 2023, leaving little room for doubt.

On Tuesday, the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said it would vote against the awarding of hosting rights by acclamation and criticized FIFA’s bidding process, saying it was “flawed and inconsistent”.

Following the confirmation of Saudi Arabia as hosts of the 2034 World Cup, 21 organizations including Amnesty International, Saudi diaspora human rights organizations, migrant workers’ groups from Nepal and Kenya and international trade unions, published a joint statement condemning the move.

The country denies accusations of human rights abuses and said it protects its national security through its laws.

Saudi Arabia has never previously hosted a tournament of this magnitude and will have to construct eight stadiums that will be used for the event.

All host nations will get automatic entry to the newly expanded 48-team tournament.

FIFA is facing a battle against Europe’s major leagues, including the Premier League and LaLiga, over plans for a winter World Cup in Saudi Arabia with sources confirming that “concrete agreement” would be needed from leagues and players for the fixture calendar to be hit by such disruption.

