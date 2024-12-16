The Police Zone 2 Command has busts a romance scam syndicate that trains Nigerians on how to initiate and sustain it.

One of the arrested suspects who spoke to Journalists in Lagos Said “I underwent three years training in Cotonou to acquire full knowledge on romance scam”.

He also offered Police officers the sum of Forty Two Thousand Dollars to be let off the hook.

The order by the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to his officers is to go after suspected criminals and is now yielding positive results with the arrest.

The anti corruption unit of Zone Two command intercepted and arrested the two suspects who are alleged to be into romance scam and certificate racketeering.

The suspects named Elvis and Kelly have been friends for years and both say they impersonate foreign military officers on Facebook and Instagram to scam vulnerable women online.

Kelly according to information can forge any certificate using his phone.

Elvis on the other hand disclosed that he spent years learning romance scam.

Already Elvis has started giving back to his community with the alleged proceeds of crime.

The two we were told shuttles between Ghana and Nigeria.

Elvis was intentional with his sojourn to Ghana as police say he fraudulently obtained a degree certificate, transcripts and resident permit.

Police say having received Intel on the two suspects on the 8th of December they went after them as the were heading to their hotel after arriving from Ghana.