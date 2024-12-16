The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos command, has re-arraigned a former managing director of the defunct Bank PHB Plc (now Keystone Bank Limited), Francis Atuche and two others: Nnosiri Joachim (a.k.a. Ifeanyi) and Uguru Onyike before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a nine-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy to commit felony and forgery.

They were originally arraigned before Justice Habeeb Abiru before he was upgraded as a Justice of the Court of Appeal. The case consequently started afresh with Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo who has now retired, prompting the transfer of the case file to Justice Abike-Fadipe.

When the charge was read to them on monday, all the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution counsel, Fanen Anum asked the court for a trial date.

But, the counsel to the first defendant, Anthony Ejere, prayed the court to allowed his client enjoy the earlier bail granted him by the court, despite the fact he was still a convict in another matter.

Also, counsel to second and third defendants, Clement Onwuenwunor SAN, prayed the court to allow his clients to enjoy the earlier bail granted them by Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo.

In her short ruling, Justice Fadipe upheld the prayers of their counsel that they be allowed to continue on the bail granted them by Justice Onigbanjo and adjourned the case till May 6, 7, 8, 13, 20 and 27, 2025 for trial.

In June 2024, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction and six-year sentence of Mr Atuche by the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division over a N25.7 billion fraud

One of the new charges against the defendants read, “Mr Francis Atuche, Nnosiri Joachim (a.k.a Ifeanyi) and Uguru Onyike on or about 4th day of March, 2013, in Lagos with the Ikeja Judicial Division, with intent to defraud conspired to commit felony to wit: forgery of a document titled: “BOARD RESOLUTION” of Future View Securities Limited dated 17th December, 2007.