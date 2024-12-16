President Bola Tinubu has shifted the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation bill to a joint session of the National Assembly by a day.

The Budget presentation which was to hold on Tuesday the 17th of December but has now been shifted to Wednesday the 18th Of December.

The change from Tuesday was confirmed by Deputy Spokesman of the House, Philip Agbese, in a telephone chat with TVC News.

