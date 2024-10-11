The National Association of Nigerian Students has called on the Federal Government to focus more on the Compressed Natural Gas initiative as a sustainable alternative to addressing the persisting fuel hike.

In a press statement signed by NANS Senate President, Akinteye Afeez Babatunde, the association expressed concern over the persistent fuel challenges in Nigeria, highlighting the need for a viable alternative.

“CNG represents a cleaner, affordable, and more sustainable energy source that can reduce our dependence on petrol, which has negatively impacted the economy and burdened citizens,” the statement read.

The association urged the government to establish CNG refilling stations in all local government areas, ensuring accessibility and availability to all.

“Nigeria’s abundant natural gas reserves make CNG a domestically available resource that can boost energy security, reduce dependence on imported fuel, and stabilize the economy,” the statement added.

NANS also advocated for massive sensitization campaigns to educate the public on CNG’s benefits and called for government incentives for vehicle conversion to CNG.

The association said investing in CNG will address many of Nigeria’s current energy challenges, providing economic relief, improving environmental health, and securing a brighter future for Nigerian students and the wider populace.

