The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has empowered over 1000 constituents with cash gift.

The event, held at the Ori-Oke family residence of the Ogundoyins in Eruwa, Ibarapa East State Constituency, was part of the Speaker’s programs to empower people in his constituency and show appreciation for their immense support.

The 1000 beneficiaries, carefully selected from all 10 wards in the constituency, were overwhelmed with joy as they received the cash gift.

Ogundoyin, while presenting the cash, reiterated his commitment to supporting the businesses of his constituents, as promised.

He also assured them of his continued quality representation, demonstrating his dedication to their welfare.

“Today’s program is a testament to my tireless efforts to uplift my constituents and promote economic growth in my constituency. This initiative is not an isolated incident, it is a continuous exercise. I have continued to demonstrate my commitment to the development of Ibarapa East State Constituency. We are supporting our people’s business activities and boosting their morales. It is my own humble way of giving back to my community. ”

The Speaker emphasized the need for unity and collaboration amongst all PDP members in the constituency.

He urged his constituents to continue supporting the present administration, assuring them that their efforts would yield positive results

The program was attended by an array of dignitaries, including party and ward executive officers, party chieftains, and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibarapa East State Constituency.

Recall that, the Speaker in July, 2024 empowered 300 artisans, traders and farmers with N50,000 each to boost their businesses. 100 students got N20,000 each while 110 youths and some community members received N25,000 each.