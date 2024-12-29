Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have further intensified and reinvigorated their strategies, resulting in the successful rescue of numerous victims and the apprehension of several suspects in a determined effort to sustain the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery, and other forms of criminality across the country.

Over the past week, coordinated operations were conducted in various states, including Lagos and Kwara States, leading to the rescue of 13 individuals who had earlier been kidnapped and held for ransom, and the arrest of several armed robbery suspects.

On the 27th of December 2024, Police operatives attached to the Kwara State Command mobilized and stormed a den of kidnappers in the Idofin-Igbana area of the state, after receiving a distress call of the abduction of 13 persons.

The operatives encountered resistance from the kidnappers but successfully overpowered the kidnappers, causing them to flee the scene with various degrees of injuries and leading to the successful rescue of the 13 kidnapped victims.

Similarly, on the 28th of December 2024, following a report of a public disturbance at Pinnacle Depot, Lekki, Police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command visited the scene and accosted two individuals identified as Lawan Mustapha ‘m’ 38 years, and Aina Daniel ‘m’ 38 years. A thorough search was carried out, resulting in the recovery of one double-barrel rifle, 90 live cartridges, and five model rifles.

The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Furthermore, on the same day, at about 12:45 PM, Police operatives of the Lagos State Command arrested 3 suspected armed robbers at GRA Ikeja.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of 1 locally made pistol, 4 live cartridges, and 2 cutlasses.

These suspects are likewise in custody and will face prosecution upon the conclusion of the investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reiterated the Force’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

The Force will continue its operations, leveraging all available resources to eradicate these heinous crimes from our society.

The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its mission to create a safer environment for all Nigerians.