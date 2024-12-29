Hundreds of widows and Orphans in Ipogun in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state have benefited from the state government initiative for the underprivileged.

The programme tagged O’datiwa Cares Initiative was carried out by the office of the Special Adviser to Governor Aiyedatiwa on Women Affairs, Seun Osamaye.

While distributing food items and cash to the beneficiaries, the governor’s special adviser, said the programme is designed to assist for widows and orphans in the State.

She said the O’datiwa Cares Initiative is a way to reach out to the most vulnerable people in the society which has been the hallmark of the Aiyedatiwa administration.

Osamaye added that Governor Aiyedatiwa remains the best to pilot the affairs of Ondo State in the next four years as his passion for the welfare of Widows And Orphans can only be described as unprecedented.

