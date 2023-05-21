Rural women have been urged to challenge stereotypes and contribute their own quota to Nation building and development.

A philanthropist and politician, Bisi Salis conveyed this message to Women in Orin Ekiti at the Launching of the Global Liberation organisation for Women Programme.

Orin Ekiti is a local community in Ido Osi Local Government in Ekiti State with about 50,000 inhabitants most of whom are petty traders and farmers.

At the launching of the Global Liberation organisation for Women Programme, the convener,Yeye Olabisi Salis Says she is committed to helping indigent persons by empowering men and women with both Mental and physical tool to make them thrive.

Even though she was not present physically, her message was well delivered.

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly who was present at the event appreciates the selflessness of the convener and calls on other privileged persons to emulate such ideals.

Some of the beneficiaries appreciates the gesture and promise to contribute meaningfully to the society in their own little way.

Over 100 Beneficiaries, male and female were given Cash to support their trade, Farming tools and Skills Training.

Experts advocate regular Medical Check up for Women in Ondoome

The Ondo State Government says it will continue to encourage women to be more alive to their responsibilities even as it calls for regular medical checkups among womenfolk.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Adebummi Osadahun spoke at a health programme organised by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Akure.

She charged women to take their health seriously, saying no society can function effectively without the involvement of women..

Also speaking, the state chairperson of NAWOJ, Tola Gbadamosi urged women to create time to cater for their health particularly when they are ageing.

She also urged women to avoid unnecessary physical, emotional and psychological stress which could aggravate their blood pressure.

FG INAUGURATES REHABILITATED FACILITIES AT UCH

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated some rehabilitated health facilities at the University Teaching Hospital in Ibadan.

The Vice President said the project is a significant step towards improving the quality of healthcare services and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria.

The University College Hospital in Ibadan, is one of the country’s premier health facilities, providing specialized medical care to Nigerians and serving as a training ground for medical professionals.

However, like many health facilities in Nigeria, the UCH before now was in dire need of rehabilitation.

The facilities which eventually got the attention of the Federal Government in 2020 and is now being inaugurated after getting upgraded to meet the growing demand for healthcare services.

In her address the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs wants management of the institution to utilise the facilities to judiciously to serve purpose it was made for.

To the Vice President, the development will play significant role in quality healthcare delivery.

The Implementation of this project will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and will significantly improve access to quality healthcare services in Nigeria.

