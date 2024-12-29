The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun is hoping the Governor’s belt boxing tournament will someday produce an Olympic Champion for Nigeria.

A former amateur champion Mr. Edun founded the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame which organises the Governor’s belt championship.

The boxing Hall of Fame has now joined forces with Mixed Martial Arts and, Kamaru Usman’s, African knock-out, AKO, to help develop the combat sport in the country.

The Minister has also asked other Nigerians to support the Youth by investing in sport as this will help most of them to fulfil their dreams.

The tournament was not just a competition; it was a celebration of resilience, skill, and the indomitable spirit of Nigerian sports.