The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital has dismissed the suit challenging the eligibility of the Deputy Governor and running mate to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship election, Olaiyide Adelami.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election in the 18 local government areas of the state.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Hon Agboola Ajayi, have filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja challenging the qualification of Adelami as the running mate to Governor Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship election.

The case was transferred to the Akure division of the court for adjudication.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke in her judgment, said the plaintiffs have no right to file the suit following section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022 because they are not members of All Progressives Congress and did not participate in the primaries that the governorship primary that produced Adelami and Aiyedatiwa as candidates

She said the plaintiffs lack the locus standi to file the suit or seek the reliefs set out in the originating summons.

She said the allegation of forgery must be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

