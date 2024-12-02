The National Productivity Centre, NPC, is advocating for more partnership with organised labour in Nigeria to generate more than 5 million jobs.

Director General of the Centre, Baffa Dan-Agundi, said this at a media parley with the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria, LACAN, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation on the scorecard of its social partners in the last one year.

In the last one year, government’s decision to let go of subsidy on petroleum products, and the quest by labour for a living wage have defined the relationship between the authorities and representatives of Nigerian workers.

This was the talking point at the media engagement put together by labour correspondents in the nation’s capital.

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, along with its agencies and organised labour took turns to speak on their activities in the last 12 calendar months.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeruika Onyejiocha, was represented by the Director General of NPC, Baffa Dan-Agundi.

She said the resolution of the minimum wage debate and the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas, are some of the key indices of the administration’s commitment to impact the lives of the masses

In his capacity as DG, NPC, Mr. Dan-Agundi said the more than 200000 security men and women paid from tax payers’ money but posted to the 55000 branches of commercial banks nationwide can give way to more than 5 million jobs

He therefore seeks to partner with the nation’s two labour centres in this regard.

The International Labour Organisation, ILO, highlighted some of the key interventions it has made in the last one year to include Institutional strengthening.

For organised labour, it is always a delight to engage the government on its policies.

NLC and the TUC said states yet to implement the latest minimum wage will have workers to contend with

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE, says 32 out of the 87 skills acquisition centres spread across the country are not functional.

So far, NDE received 124,404 applications for 93731 skill acquisition slots.

Its target is to empower 1.5 million Nigerians in no distant future

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria and the Medical and Health Workers Union also graced the maiden LACAN engagement with leading actors in the labour sector.

