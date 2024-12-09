Nigeria in 2024 ranked second among African countries with the most AI firms, solidifying its position as a key tech hub.

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Africa reflects the continent’s growing technological capabilities.

Research by the Centre of Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law in Kenya estimates that there are around 2,400 AI firms across Africa, with 40% of them being startups.

African nations are recognising the transformative potential of AI, with its impact being felt across multiple sectors such as banking, marketing, entertainment, education, agriculture, and healthcare.

Advertisement

AI is becoming a vital tool for economic growth, enhancing service delivery and efficiency across industries in Africa.

Nigeria, often considered the heart of Africa’s tech ecosystem, has attracted attention from GITEX, the world’s largest technology event.

Debuting in Marrakech, Morocco, GITEX is set to open investment opportunities in Nigeria by 2025, further cementing the country’s place as the largest startup ecosystem in Africa.

The surge in AI development in Nigeria is fueled by major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Flutterwave, and Interswitch, alongside local startups.

Advertisement

Their efforts are driving advancements in various sectors, attracting international tech investors and creating new opportunities for growth.

According to the Centre of Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law, the following are 10 African countries with notable AI firms in 2024.

The list includes South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia, Cameroon, Tanzania, Uganda.