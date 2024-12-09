The Borno State Government has donated five operational vehicles and 15 motorcycles to the Nigerian Army to enhance security operations in Dikwa Local Government.

The donation was made by Gov. Babagana Zulum during a visit to the 24 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Dikwa.

Governor Zulum, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Umar Kadafur emphasised the importance of equipping security forces to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He said that two of the five vehicles were for the Civilian Joint Task Force while the rest were for the army.

He commended the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Ezekiel Bawa Barkins, for the military’s support in ensuring the successful resettlement of displaced persons in Dikwa and surrounding areas.

Zulum urged the security agencies to remain vigilant and continue their commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

He said the donation was Borno Government’s broader efforts to strengthen security infrastructure and support the military and local volunteers in combating insurgency and restoring normalcy across the State.

