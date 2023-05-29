Apple has announced that its older My Photo Stream service will be shit down on July 26.

Apple encouraged everyone to move over to iCloud Photos saying If you still use My Photo Stream, your files will remain available in the cloud for 30 days from July 26.

My Photo Stream was the prototype for iCloud Photos. It was free to use but limited allowed a maximum of 1,000 photos and video clips to be synced across all Apple devices and the internet.

Apple has not stated why the service is being discontinued, but iCloud Photos is clearly the newer and more extensive choice for photo and video backups – while also collecting money for Apple in the form of storage fees.

Advertisement

“Moving forward, iCloud Photos is the best way to keep the photos and videos you take up to date across all your devices and safely stored in iCloud,” Apple said in an email sent out to anyone who is still making use of My Photo Stream.

While photos and videos won’t be deleted from your actual devices, they will be removed from the cloud 30 days from July 26 (so August 25), and syncing will be switched off. No new uploads will be permitted from July 26.

The service debuted alongside iCloud in 2011 and is a throwback to a time when internet companies were still finding out how to make photo and video uploads operate quickly and smoothly.