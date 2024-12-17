Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has made new strategic appointments to the state executive council to drive more development to the State.

Among the new appointments made is Abdulkarim Mamman Nasir as the new chief of staff to replace Jabiru Tsauri, who was recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the coordinator of NEPAD.

Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir was a one-time member of the federal House of Representatives and had served the Government in different capacities.

He bagged a postgraduate diploma from Bayero University Kano and was, until his appointment, the managing director of Katsina State Irrigation Development Authority.

Advertisement

The Governor also swore in three additional appointees including bikes Suleiman, to take the role of the special adviser of banking and finance, While Mustapha Bala Batsari is to serve as special adviser of market development.

Other appointees include Nasuru Ahmed, who will serve as special adviser to the governor on rural and social development.

The State executive Council also held a valedictory session to honor the outgoing chief of staff Jabiru Tsauri.

The Governor also urged the appointees to deploy their wealth of experience in supporting his building your future program for a better katsina State.