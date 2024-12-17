Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has extolled former President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 82nd birthday anniversary.

Governor Radda praised Buhari’s commitment to public service, noting his leadership role and dedication to national progress.

He described the former president as a paradigm of integrity and strategic vision who has consistently demonstrated undivided zeal to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“President Buhari’s legacy of service, discipline and principled leadership continues to inspire public servants and leaders including my humble self,” Governor Radda stated.

His guidance has been instrumental in charting a progressive path for Katsina state.

The Governor wished President Buhari good health, continued wisdom, and divine blessings in his post-presidential years. He expressed gratitude for his years of dedicated service to the nation.