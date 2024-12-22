Chairman of the Ikeja Local Government, Mojeed Balogun, has presented and appropriation bill of more than seven billion naira as budget for the Year 2025 Budget to the Legislative House.

Tagged: Budget of Pragmatic Consolidation, the chairman says the appropriation bill contains clear strategies put in place for sustainable growth and effective service delivery in the council area.

Mr Balogun promised the completion of ongoing developmental projects in the area council while new ones will be embarked upon with the prompt passage of the bill.

Council Leader of the Local Government Area Legislative House Ayotunde Adenuga assured the executive of speedy consideration of bill so as to ensure seamless delivery of the dividends of democracy at the grassroots which is even more crucial at this moment.