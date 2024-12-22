The Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa,stressed committment to fostering a conducive environment for the growth of arts and culture in Nigeria as part of a strategic initiative to enhance the development of the country’s creative sector.

The minister Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation, Hon. Abiola Abdulraheem, made the statement at the opening of the maiden edition of Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival.

Soun of Ogbomosoland in his speech Vows Commitment to Development of OgbomosoHighlighting his 25-year development agenda as a divine assignment from God, Oba Olaoye emphasized that the carnival was conceived to unite the people and advance the region’s economy.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde for his support and to the Federal Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy for adopting the carnival as a recognized cultural event in the Southwest.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mr. Williams Adeleye, described the event as a milestone in Ogbomosoland’s history.

The five-day carnival continues with a lineup of activities aimed at celebrating Ogbomosoland’s heritage and attracting investment opportunities to the region.

