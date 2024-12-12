The plenary of the House of Representatives became rowdy on Thursday morning as members of the opposition protested the defection of another member of the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau state announced his defection to the APC.

However, his decision was greeted by an uproar by opposition members who insisted that his seat should be declared vacant.

His defection to the APC which brings to six the number of Labour Party members to have defected within one week was witnessed by former Plateau state governor, Senator Simon Lalong.

In his letter of defection read at plenary by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, the Lawmaker said he was defecting in view of the crisis in the Labour Party and the need to align with the policies and developmental initiative of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu led APC government.

In addition, the Plateau Lawmaker said that he believe that his decision to offer effective representation to his constituency will better be met while in the fold of the APC.

He said further that as a result of the current crisis in the party, he finds it difficult to align with LP’s approach to national issues, adding that he will play basketball more effective role of ensuring peace building.

He stressed that his defection was not based on any personal gains, but his desire to contribute to national development in general and plateau state in particular.

However Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi did not oppose the defection, saying however that even though there is no crisis in the LP, he would not want to repeat the same thing all over again.

Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda said the letter of defection should not be accepted by the House because it was not ripe because the Lawmaker has not fulfil the constitutional provision to do so.

He said the Plateau Lawmaker should first go back to his ward and join the APC. before coming back to the House with his letter and then be prepared to face the consequences.

He accused the House of putting the cart before the Horse and accepting the letter of defection without the lawmaker complying with the provisions of the Constitution.

However, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau) said the sections of the Constitution being cited by the Minority Leader was quite clear to all members, adding that the defecting member has fulfill all conditions precedent.

He said moreover, section 40 of the Constitution grant permission to anybody to form or join a political party, stressing that out of the 8 members of the House of Representatives from. plateau state, seven of them are presently members of the APC.

