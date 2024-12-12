The Senate has issued a warrant of arrest against the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc , Dr Peer Lubasch , for persistent refusal to appear before the Senate committee on Works despite earlier summons.

The Resolution of the Senate on Warrant of Arrest against MD of Julius Berger, followed a motion moved by the Senate Minority Whip , Senator Osita Ngwu.

Senator Ngwu in his motion co – sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Works Mpigi Barinada and Senator representing Cross River South , Asuquo Ekpenyong informed the Senate that Julius Berger Plc Julius Berger have persistently refused to appear before the Senate Committee on Works for required explanations on projects abandonment and alarming contract variation from N54billion to N195billion.

Date for compelling appearance of Julius Berger before the Senate Committee on Works according to the President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio , will be stated in the arrest warrant.

