Politicians and traditional leaders across Nigeria gathered in Dutse, Jigawa State, to attend the wedding of Salma Namadi, Governor Umar Namadi’s daughter.

Six incumbent governors attended the wedding at the Dutse Central Mosque, including Kano State’s Abba Yusuf, Kebbi’s Nasir Idris, Gombe’s Inuwa Yahaya, Zamfara’s Dauda Lawan, and Yobe’s Mai Mala Buni.

Other dignitaries present included ministers, legislators, and traditional leaders.

Former Minister of Finance, Mansur Muktar, stood as the groom’s trustee and announced a bride price of N300,000 on behalf of the groom’s family.

The ceremony was presided over by Abubakar Sani, the Chief Imam of Dutse Emirate.

Three first-class emirs from Hadejia, Kazaure, and Dutse were also in attendance.