A massive fire has destroyed a spare parts market in Ibadan, Agodi Gate, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

An eyewitness told TVC News that the inferno which began at 12 a.m. Saturday has left traders and locals in astonishment and despair.

According to him, the fire service arrived at the scene at 4 a.m., some hours after the fire began.

Despite their efforts, the fire had already spread and consumed a large area of the market.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is believed to have started from one of the shops in the market.

The destruction caused by the fire is estimated to be in millions of naira, with many traders losing their livelihoods.

The market, which is one of the largest spare parts markets in Nigeria, is a major hub for traders and mechanics.

