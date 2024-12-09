Top executives of JBS S.A., a leading global meat processing company based in Brazil, arrived in Kebbi State on Monday, December 9, 2024.

The delegation, led by Mr. Fabio Maia and Mr. Osario Dal Bello, was accompanied by officials from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission led by its Executive Secretary and CEO, Hajiya Aisha Rimi.

Their mission is to explore investment opportunities in livestock development, meat processing, and animal health.

This visit reflects the sustained efforts of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration to attract international investors and position Kebbi State as a hub for agricultural and livestock innovation.

The Kebbi State delegation that received the investors included:

Former Head of Service, Alhaji Sufyanu Garba Bena,

Commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry, and Fisheries, Alhaji Kabiru Usman Alaramma, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Alhaji Hayatu Bawa and other key officials from the Ministry of Animal Health, Husbandry, and Fisheries.

This visit underscores Kebbi State’s commitment to advancing its agricultural sector and fostering international partnerships.