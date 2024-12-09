The National Assembly Service Commission has approved the appointment of Mr. Andrew Ogbonnaya Nwoba as the Clerk of the Senate. The Commission approved the appointment, which takes effect from 11th December, 2024, at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 4th December, 2024.

Before this appointment, Nwoba was the Secretary of the Directorate of Legislative Budget and Planning.

The Commission further endorsed the elevation of other key officers of the National Assembly bureaucracy. Mr. Emmanuel Oda was appointed Deputy Clerk (Administration), Senate while Vivien N. Njemanze was appointed Deputy Clerk (Administration), House of Representatives.

Also, Dr. Obasi D. Ukoha is now the Secretary of the Directorate of Legislative Budget and Planning

On the other hand, Mr. Rawlings Agada was deployed from his former position of Deputy Clerk (Administration), Senate to Deputy Clerk (Legislative), Senate while Florence Kehinde A. was deployed from her former position as Deputy Clerk (Administration), House of Representatives to Deputy Clerk (Legislative), House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, the Commission had earlier approved the appointment of Ogundayo Mofoluwake Olufunmilayo as Secretary of the Directorate of Special Duties; Alkali Umar Abubakar as the Secretary of the Directorate of Human Resource & Staff Development and Essien Eyo Essien as Secretary of the Directorate of Zonal Liaison Offices.