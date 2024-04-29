Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has increased the minimum wage for workers in the state from N40,000 to N70,000.

The Governor made the announcement at the inauguration of the newly built ultra-modern Labour House secretariat complex for labour unions in the state, along Temboga Road, Ikpoba-Hill, Benin City.

He also named the new Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress after his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, who was also a former President of the Nigerian Labour Congress.

He is currently a Senator representing Edo North Senatorial district as an All Progressives Congress member, Obaseki is in the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Governor is in the last few months of his Second term in Edo State.