A major crackdown on corruption has been launched in Jigawa State, with the arrest of 10 Agro dealers accused of diverting federal agricultural inputs meant for farmers.

The Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission made the arrests, recovering over 530 bags of fertilizer and other agricultural inputs in the process.

According to the Chairman of the commission, Barrister Salisu Abdu, the suspects were arrested in Dutse, Kiyawa, and Miga local government areas.

The commission’s action follows Governor Umar Namadi’s directive to arrest officials involved in diverting agricultural inputs meant for farmers in the State.

Governor Namadi’s directive was prompted by his visit to input distribution centers across the state, where he uncovered widespread irregularities in the distribution of agricultural inputs under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket Program.

The governor discovered that agro-dealers were selling subsidized inputs intended for farmers to marketers, denying the farmers their rightful allocations.

The Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has been vested with the authority to investigate any ministries, departments, and agencies of the state government and local governments, as well as their officials .

