German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has arrived the Presidential Villa to meet President Bola Tinubu as part of a four-day visit to Africa, and he will also travel to South Africa, and Lesotho.

He was received by President Tinubu at the forecourt of the presidential villa where he inspected a guard of honour and was also treated to the traditional gun salute exclusively reserved for visiting presidents and heads of government.

Steinmeier had earlier met with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) President Omar Touray.

Germany’s President Steinmeier’s office described Nigeria and South Africa as two of the most important economic players on the African continent.