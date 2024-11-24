As Nigerians are preparing for future elections, Women groups are strategising to have more women in elective positions as critical stakeholders in nation building.

This was the focus at a strategic workshop on women’s participation in politics and leadership for the South East region organised by a Non governmental organization.

Women’s representation in Nigerian politics has been on a downward slide since 2011, and the 2023 elections confirmed the expectations of poor outcomes for women.

The number of women in Nigeria’s National Assembly has fallen by 19 percent compared to the last assembly, with women now occupying 3 percent of seats in the Senate and 4 percent in the House of Representatives.

Worried by this abysmal low number, this Non governmental organization, BAOBAB organized this seminar for women in politics in the South East region to chat a way forward for the female gender.

The women say increasing their participation in politics remains critical in changing the narrative of the country.

According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Nigeria ranks in the bottom ten globally in women’s representation in national parliaments hence the need for political parties to adopt quota system to ensure women get a better representation in future elections.

