Creatives from Nigeria’s North-East region now have a vibrant space to nurture, refine, and showcase their talents to global audiences at the annual North-East Festival of Literature, Culture, and Creativity.

Now in its fourth edition, this year’s festival, held at Gombe State University, focuses on using art to combat climate change.

Armed with brushes, pens, and creative voices, budding and established talents from Nigeria’s Northeast are using art as a tool to address the region’s pressing climate challenges.

The North-East Festival of Literature, Culture, and Creativity has become a haven for artists, writers, and performers to inspire change.

The festival’s fourth edition calls for states in the region to harness the talents of these creatives to drive policies that protect the environment.

Academics are confident that initiatives like this festival can foster sustainable environmental practice.

Students from several schools across the region joined the festival, participating in activities such as essay writing, painting, poetry, and tree-planting campaigns.

Through art and innovation, the festival serves as a beacon of hope in the fight against climate change.

This year’s theme reflects the recent flood disaster in Borno State, which displaced over a million people.