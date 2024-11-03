Lack of regular Self breast examination, Silence and refusal by some women to be checked by male Doctors are some of the factors contributing to the increase in breast cancer patients in Zamfara and other northern States.



That is according to the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Zamfara State branch at a breast cancer sensitization rally in Gusau.

Sensitization and awareness on the dangers associated with breast Cancer are still lacking in many communities.

This is why the Women Medical Association of Nigeria, Zamfara State

Branch organised a sensitization walk tagged” Walk away Breast Cancer”.

The sensitization walk which began from the General Hospital, Gusau to the emirs palace had male & Female physicians, medical Students among others in attendance.

The association says there’s a need for more sensitization on breast

cancer.

These medical practitioners say men also stand the risk of having breast Cancer but many are ignorant.

Gusau Emirate Council thanked the Women medical Association of Nigeria for championing the awareness on Breast cancer.

Experts Say Breast cancer is avoidable with sufficient awareness

campaign and regular medical check up.

