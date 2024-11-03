Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has dismissed media report that his administration has commenced the reduction of 40,000 tax from the 70,000 new minimum wage approved for civil servants in the State.

Speaking at a courtesy call on him by the Hong stakeholders Governor Fintiri said his administration will continue to prioritize civil

servants welfare.

These are critical stakeholders in Hong local government of Adamawa State led by Major General Anthony Hamaniya, they are on a courtesy call on Governor Fintiri.

Speaking on behalf of the group General Hamaniya said that the visit is to identify and thank the governor for his developmental projects

executed in Hong local government.

He also appealed to the Governor to implement the recommendation of former military Governors of the State and create additional chiefdoms before the expiration of his administration.

The Governor on his part thanked the stakeholders for the visit

promising to study their demands.

In a swift reaction Governor Fintiri denied media report that his

administration has embarked on the reduction of 40, 000 as tax from the 70, 000 minimum wage.

Mr Fintiri informed the stakeholders that from now till December 60,000 people will benefit from 3 Billion naira through Fintiri Business Wallet empowerment project to cushion the effect of economic hardship.

The lawmaker representing Central Senatorial District of the state

Senator Aminu Iya-Abba said he is complementing the effort of the

governor in area of empowerment and education.

The Hong stakeholders spread across various political affiliations

including Former SGF Boss Mustapha, Marcus Gundiri, Hon. James Barka, Idi Hong, and host of others.

