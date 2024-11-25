TikTok has partnered with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Data Science Nigeria to launch the second phase of the #SaferTogether online safety and digital awareness program in Lagos and Abuja.

This initiative aims to create a safer digital environment by equipping parents, teachers, and guardians with the knowledge and tools needed to help young people safely navigate TikTok and the broader digital landscape.



Left to Right: Aanu Oyeniran, Business Lead, Data Scientists Network, Faiza Sani, Northern Nigeria Technical Project Lead, Dr. Ahmed Yusuf Tambuwal, Acting Director, Digital Literacy and Capacity Building, NITDA, Tokunbo Ibrahim-Okuribido, Head of Public Policy & Government Relations, West Africa, TikTok, Jacquelyne Jasper-Ikpendu, Co-Lead, S-TRAFUN, Ayo Olaleye, Convener, Family Resource Ministry

The #SaferTogether efforts, launched in 2022, have already made significant strides in improving digital safety awareness across Nigeria. Phase 1 focused on educating 537 teachers and 1,037 parents in major cities such as Abuja, Lagos, and Kano on TikTok’s safety features and promoting positive mental health in digital environments.

Building on the success of Phase 1, Phase 2 will expand with the inclusion of NITDA as a strategic partner. This partnership aligns with NITDA’s mission to foster digital literacy, enhance technology infrastructure, and support inclusive access to digital tools and services. Together, TikTok, NITDA, and DSN are committed to making Nigerian cyberspace safer for all while strengthening cybersecurity and digital trust.

Advertisement

Phase 2 of the #SaferTogether campaign will extend its reach to more regions, including participation from Edo and Kaduna, covering topics such as misinformation, cyberbullying, sexting, digital citizenship, fake news, child sexual violence, and data protection. These workshops will engage a broad range of stakeholders, including civil society organizations, government representatives, community leaders, parents, teachers, and guardians.

Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, TikTok’s Government Relations and Public Policy Director for Africa, underscored TikTok’s steadfast commitment to user safety: “We believe that empowering parents, teachers, and guardians with digital literacy skills is not just about protecting users—it is about enabling an informed community to actively shape a safer digital environment for everyone. Our dedication to community safety remains unwavering, and through local partnerships, like our collaboration with DSN, we are extending these educational resources beyond our platform, building a resilient and knowledgeable online community.”

DSN will develop content and curriculum for Phase 2, guided by TikTok’s Trust and Safety team to highlight TikTok’s safety tools and features. Dr. Olubayo Adekanmbi, Founder and CEO of Data Science Nigeria, emphasized, “The digital world is now part of our daily lives for learning, engagement, and socializing. We have a shared responsibility to make this space safer, and we are excited to continue with the Safer Together campaign, providing parents, teachers and guardians with essential insights on digital wellness.”

Advertisement

TikTok offers resources for parents and guardians through its centralized Safety Centre and Guardian’s Guide, providing updated information on best practices for digital safety.