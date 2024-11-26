The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the British High Commissioner are meeting to discuss activities of security agencies as they relate to upholding the rule of law.

In his opening remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa says there will not be peace if there’s no fairness, equity and justice.

He emphasised that beyond brute force, non kinetic actions need to be scales to curb insecurity.

The CDS decries that Improvised Explosive Devices,IEDs, pose several challenges just as the issues of informants who give out troops positions undermine security operations

Advertisement

The British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery aligns with the remarks by the CDS noting that the complex challenges require extensive collaboration.