Beneficiaries of the Sokoto state government subsidised rice initiative have commended the government’s gesture saying the initiative has resulted in the crashing of prices of rice in the market

Governor Ahmad Aliyu had earlier earmarked fourteen billion naira for the purchase of rice to resell at subsidised price to residents across the twenty three local government areas of the state.

Responding to present economic realities of high cost of living occasioned by rising prices of food commodities in the market, Sokoto state governor Ahmad Aliyu approved the purchased of rice worth fourteen billion naira to be sold to residents across the state at subsidized rate.

The government consequently constituted a committee led by the former deputy governor of the state Chiso Abdullahi. The committee has since kickstarted the sales of the subsidized rice across the state

To ensure transparency and orderliness as well as check against the antics of unscrupulous traders who may want to take advantage of the subsidized commodity and do brisk business, security personnel from all agencies including the EFCC are drafted to maintain order.

Beneficiaries express appreciation to the state government saying the initiative has started yielding result as price of rice in the market has begun to crash.

The commodity is sold to all classes of persons in the society without discrimination as people buy according to their ability, means and need.

