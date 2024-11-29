The four tax reform bills that were sent to the Senate for consideration have been passed for a second reading.

This comes 24 hours after the upper legislative chamber invited Tax Administrators for an interactive session to fully understand the need for the Tax Reforms. .

After getting a full Brief on the general principles of the tax reform bills at its previous sitting, the Leader of the Senate , spearheads the debate for Second reading.

Lawmakers largely expressed unanimous support during their contributions, with the exception of Senator Ali Ndume, who voiced reservations about the matter.

The Senate has directed its committee on Finance to conduct a public hearing involving all stakeholders and those who have reservations with the bill .

After the debate, the bill scaled second reading and has been referred to the Committee on Finance with a 6 weeks deadline to return with its report .

In another development, The senate also held a special Valedictory session for the former President of the Senate