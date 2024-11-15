President Bola Tinubu has called for a peaceful election in Ondo State, urging political stakeholders and the electorate to uphold peace and decorum as they engage in their civic duties.

A statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, stated that the President anticipates a democratic process that will authentically reflect the will of the people and their capacity to select their leaders freely.

President Tinubu reminded all political stakeholders, especially the candidates, that the people bestow the privilege to govern, and that their rights must be respected and not undermined.

Advertisement

The President commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its diligent preparations for the election, particularly its timely distribution of sensitive materials across all 18 local government areas in the state.

Advertisement

He acknowledged the deployment of security men to maintain law and order while appreciating the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff on their assurances of professional adherence to the provisions of the Electoral Act to ensure a credible electoral process.

The President emphasised that it is in the best interest of all Nigerians to ensure a free and fair election and consolidate Nigeria’s 25 years of democratic governance.