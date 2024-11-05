The Niger state police command has secured the release of 19 passengers kidnapped on 1-11-2024.

The passengers were enroute from Sokoto to Bayelsa state before they

were attacked by suspected kidnappers at Gidan-Kwakwa along Tegina-Zungeru road and 19 persons were abducted into the forest.

The police disclosed that the suspected kidnappers were trailed in a police operation leading to their rescue on 02-11-2024 along Pangugari forest in Rafi Local council in Niger state.

The police also reported that four persons kidnapped on 03/11/2024 have been rescued.

According to police report suspected kidnappers attacked a vehicle with Reg. No. LND 863 YF from Yawuri Kebbi State heading to Asaba Delta State. The attack occurred at a point between Kwana-Barau and Kundu village, and five persons were reportedly abducted, unfortunately, one Emeka, the driver was shot dead.