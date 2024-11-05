Zimbabwe’s government has banned “with immediate effect” police officers from using mobile phones while working.

The ban is contained in a memo, ordering police officers to abandon their private communication gadgets while on duty.

All officers are required to surrender their mobile phones to their supervisors once they get to their stations and only use them during their break time.

No reasons were cited for the ban in the memo but it is widely believed this could be part of efforts to curb police corruption.

It comes a few days after two traffic enforcement officers were arrested in the capital, Harare, after a viral social media video exposed them taking bribes from public transport vehicles.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi described the two detained officers as “bad apples who do not deserve to be serving in the police service”.

The new mobile policy seeks to reinforce what appears to have been a previous order addressed to all stations late last month.

It said “despite numerous instructions given forbidding use of cell phones whilst on duty by members of the police service, commanders are not enforcing this”.

Officers in charge of police stations have been ordered to enforce the ban, with threats issued against those who do not comply.

Police are perceived to be among the most corrupt institutions in Zimbabwe due to low salaries and poor working conditions.